Local train services hit on Mumbai's harbour line due to power issue

-
ALSO READ
Nearly 76% work of Mumbai Trans-harbour Link project completed: MMRDA
Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police to join probe in extortion case
All aspects related to Bengal train accident will be probed: Rly official
Maharashtra: 493 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; over 100% jump in one day
Thane resident tests Covid positive after returning from S Africa: Official
-
Local train services on the harbour line in Mumbai were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to power issues, according to a Central Railway official.
Following the disruption, a number of passengers, mostly office-goers, complained that trains on the harbour line, which provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs with south Mumbai, were running late by at least 15-20 minutes during the morning rush hour.
Later, the locals trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, on the route got overcrowded, some passengers said.
The Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, said that services on the up line (towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai) on the harbour corridor were held up for about 15 minutes as the "overhead wire power was not holding from 9.13 am".
The power issue was later resolved and the up line services were restored at around 9.30 am, he said.
Nearly 10 lakh commuters travel daily on the harbour line, on which trains ply between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminuns (CSMT)-Goregaon and CSMT-Panvel stations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU