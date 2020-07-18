Maha coronavirus update: Thane count jumps to 65,927 as 1,822 test positive

An addition of 1,822 COVID-19



cases in on Saturday took the district's count to 65,927, while 43 deaths increased the toll to 1,870, an official said.

Navi Mumbai and reported ten deaths each during the day, while Kalyan led the case count with 475, followed by Navi Mumbai at 352 and at 342, he added.

"Thane and Kalyan now have more than 15,000 cases each while Navi Mumbai has crossed the 11000-mark. The recovery rate in the district further improved to 62.34 per cent," the official informed.

Neighbouring Palghar district has 11,403 cases, while 212 people have died there of the infection.

