Uddhav Thackeray undergoes spine surgery, doing well, says CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successfully underwent a cervical spine surgery at the H N Reliance Hospital here, his office said on Friday.
Thackeray (61) has been moved to a ward after his surgery, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoting two doctors of the hospital - Ajit Desai and Shekhar Bhojraj. "The doctors said he was stable during the surgery and has been doing well," the statement said. Dr Desai is a cardiologist, while Dr Bhojraj is a spine surgeon. On Wednesday, Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated. Earlier this week, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.
