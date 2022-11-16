JUST IN
Army focus on setting permanent defences using 3D printing tech in Ladakh
Money laundering case: Court allows Nawab Malik to undergo diagnostic test
2,021 candidates file paper for MCD polls, includes 507 Independents
Coast Guard issues Letter of Intent for 9 more Advanced Light Helicopters
Will facilitate probe in Bajrang Dal activist's killing: Minister
Exemplary action for selling Chinese kite string, says Punjab minister
Dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze seeks bail in money laundering case
Odisha economic offence wing cracks multi-state economic crime network
Guvs can intervene if attempts made to weaken Lokayukta: TN Governor
Punjab govt to name schools after martyrs, freedom fighters: Minister
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Gujarat assembly elections: CM Bhupendra Patel to file nomination today
Business Standard

Maha govt reaches out to tribal communities, to set up ST Commission

'The work of all tribal revolutionaries in the country is inspirational and proud. This struggle of tribal revolutionaries helped the nation to achieve its freedom'

Topics
Scheduled Tribes | Maharashtra | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde

Reaching out to tribals, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced the setting up of a Scheduled Tribe (ST) Commission and teaching the life of tribal leaders to students through history textbooks.

Addressing a gathering in Nashik to mark the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought for water, land and forest.

"The work of all tribal revolutionaries in the country is inspirational and proud. This struggle of tribal revolutionaries helped the nation to achieve its freedom. The government will take efforts for branding and marketing of development concepts and handcraft by the tribals. Along with it, as per the demand by tribal development minister Vijaykumar Gavit, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) Commission will be set up in the state soon, Shinde said.

In his address, Governor B S Koshyari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured tribals in the country by selecting Droupadi Murmu as the President.

Vijaykumar Gavit said a separate cell will be set up in Mantralaya for the forest rights of tribals.

Speaking in Jawhar in Palghar district, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Birsa Munda fought for the rights of tribals and took back the land of tribals from the British.

He said the state government will include (a chapter) on the life of leaders of tribal communities in the history textbooks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Scheduled Tribes

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 07:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU