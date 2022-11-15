JUST IN
Coast Guard issues Letter of Intent for 9 more Advanced Light Helicopters
Will facilitate probe in Bajrang Dal activist's killing: Minister
Exemplary action for selling Chinese kite string, says Punjab minister
Dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze seeks bail in money laundering case
Odisha economic offence wing cracks multi-state economic crime network
Guvs can intervene if attempts made to weaken Lokayukta: TN Governor
Punjab govt to name schools after martyrs, freedom fighters: Minister
Govt policy to make India skill supply hub for global value chains: Pradhan
Ready to help Delhi cops in Shraddha Walkar murder case: Maha police
Global population hits 8 bn: How it changes the world over next few decades
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Coast Guard issues Letter of Intent for 9 more Advanced Light Helicopters
Money laundering case: Court allows Nawab Malik to undergo diagnostic test
Business Standard

2,021 candidates file paper for MCD polls, includes 507 Independents

A total of 2,021 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the poll authorities for the upcoming civic elections in Delhi, sources said on Tuesday

Topics
Delhi | MCD | Election

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

A total of 2,021 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the poll authorities for the upcoming civic elections in Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while the results will be declared on December 7.

Of the total nominations, Independent candidates have the maximum share with 507 candidates, followed by AAP with 492 candidates.

On Monday, the last day to file nominations, all candidates from the three major parties -- the AAP, BJP and the Congress -- and nominees from other parties and many Independents submitted their papers.

The tabulation of data from nominations filed went on till the early hours, the sources said.

The poll authorities have received 2,585 nominations from 2,021 candidates, a source said.

Of the total nominations received, 1,462 are from women and 1,123 men, according to data shared by officials.

Among the other parties, 423 candidates have filed their papers for the BJP, 334 from the Congress, 149 from the Bahujan Samaj Party, 31 from JD(U), 20 from AIMIM, and nine from the CPI(M).

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. The high-stakes poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled for December 1 and 5.

The nomination process went smoothly with elaborate arrangements in place at all ROs headquarters, officials had said on Monday.

In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU