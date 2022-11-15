Coast Guard issues Letter of Intent for 9 more Advanced Light Helicopters

-
The Indian Coast Guard (CG) has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for nine more Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs).
The HAL on Tuesday handed over the last of the 16 ALHs (Mk-III, Maritime role) contracted with the CG at a programme here.
We are proud to be associated with HAL and happy to issue a Letter of Intent for nine more helicopters," DG Coast Guard V S Pathania was quoted as saying in an HAL statement.
"Despite COVID-19, HAL delivered all the helicopters at the shortest time with seamless production activities and this allows us to strengthen India's Maritime security, he said.
The CG signed a contract with HAL for supply of 16 ALH Mk III in March 2017.
ALH Mk III is indigenously designed, developed and produced by Bengaluru-headquartered HAL.
The company has so far produced more than 330 ALHs, a helicopter which has logged more than 3.74 lakhs of flying hours, it said.
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:50 IST
