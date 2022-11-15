JUST IN
Army focus on setting permanent defences using 3D printing tech in Ladakh
Money laundering case: Court allows Nawab Malik to undergo diagnostic test
2,021 candidates file paper for MCD polls, includes 507 Independents
Coast Guard issues Letter of Intent for 9 more Advanced Light Helicopters
Will facilitate probe in Bajrang Dal activist's killing: Minister
Exemplary action for selling Chinese kite string, says Punjab minister
Dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze seeks bail in money laundering case
Odisha economic offence wing cracks multi-state economic crime network
Guvs can intervene if attempts made to weaken Lokayukta: TN Governor
Punjab govt to name schools after martyrs, freedom fighters: Minister
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
2,021 candidates file paper for MCD polls, includes 507 Independents
Army focus on setting permanent defences using 3D printing tech in Ladakh
Business Standard

Money laundering case: Court allows Nawab Malik to undergo diagnostic test

A special court allowed the plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested in a money laundering case, seeking permission to undergo diagnostic examination PET-CT

Topics
Money laundering  | Maharashtra | Nationalist Congress Party

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Nawab Malik
NCP leader Nawab Malik

A special court here on Tuesday allowed the plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested in a money laundering case, seeking permission to undergo diagnostic examination PET-CT.

The money laundering case against Malik (62) is linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. The NCP leader, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February this year, is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

On Monday, Malik, through his lawyer Taraq Sayyed, filed a plea seeking permission for undergoing PET-CT scan.

Positron emission tomography (PET) scan is an imaging test that can help reveal the metabolic or biochemical function of a person's tissues and organs.

Special judge R N Rokade on Tuesday allowed his plea and directed the Arthur Road Jail superintendent to take Malik for the scan at the Nuclear Imaging Centre at Sarvodaya Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar.

The expense for the scan will be borne by the accused, the court maintained.

Meanwhile, the court is likely to pronounce its order on November 24 on the bail plea of the former Maharashtra minister, booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Money laundering

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU