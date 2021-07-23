Maharashtra rain fury: 30 people die after landslide in Raigad district

-
Thirty people have died in a landslide near a village in coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.
The toll in the incident near Talai village in Mahad tehsil is likely to rise, police said, as many areas of Maharashtra continued to face rain fury since the past few days.
"Thirty bodies have been recovered from the landslide spot. Locals say more people are feared trapped," and official said.
A team of NDRF has reached Mahad, around 160 km from Mumbai, and another will reach there soon, the official said.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is reviewing the situation, he added.
