Maha's Thane logs 49 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active case tally at 731

-
ALSO READ
Beijing under Covid-19 alert after a school, university report fresh cases
India records 15,754 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally rises to 101,830
Maharashtra: Thane records 227 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,606
UK-based novel plastic film can kill Covid virus using just room light
Saudi Arabia is planning the largest buildings ever constructed at $500 bn
-
As many as 49 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the disease have been reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, a health official said on Tuesday.
With the addition of the latest cases and death on Monday, the infection tally in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has gone up to 7,44,504 and the fatality toll to 11,959, he said.
There are currently 731 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, he said, adding that the count of recoveries has reached 7,32,518.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 10:09 IST