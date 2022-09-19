Maharashtra sees 292 Covid-19 cases, two deaths, active tally at 4,440

-
-
Maharashtra on Monday reported 292 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, which took the state's tally to 81,15,834 and the toll to 1,48,312, an official said.
The state had recorded 602 cases and three deaths a day earlier, he pointed out.
Mumbai accounted for 66 of the new cases, while the two deaths occurred in Hingoli and Chandrapur districts, he added.
The recovery count rose by 390 and reached 79,63,082, leaving Maharashtra with 4,440 active cases, down from 4,540 a day earlier, he said.
State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.12 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.
The overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state stood at 8,45,49,416, including 11,415 in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 292; total cases 81,15,834, total fatalities 1,48,312, active cases 4,440, total tests 8,45,49,416, total recoveries 79,63,082.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 20:27 IST