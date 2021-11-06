Maha sees 661 new Covid cases as number of tests dips due to Diwali; 10 die

-
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 661 fresh coronavirus positive cases and ten fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,16,762 and the toll to 1,40,372, the state health department said.
With 896 patients being discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 64,58,045, leaving the state with 14,714 active cases.
However, the new cases were recorded after testing only 70,179 samples as the number of tests decreased due to Diwali. Maharashtra has so far examined 6,31,75,053 samples.
Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.6 per cent. The fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the department said.
Mumbai reported 176 new cases and four deaths, which raised the caseload to 7,58,215 and the death toll to 16,273.
Mumbai division recorded 339 fresh cases, taking the number of the cases to 17,03,506. A total of 35,604 patients have died so far due to COVID-19 in the Mumbai division.
Nashik division reported 97 cases including 64 in the Ahmednagar district. No death due to COVID-19 was reported from the Nashik region.
Pune division added 165 cases, the Kolhapur division 26, the Aurangabad division 12, the Latur division 11, the Akola division 5, and the Nagpur division 6 cases, as per the department.
Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 is as follows: Positive cases 66,16,762, deaths 1,40,372, recoveries 64,58,045, active cases 14,714, tests 6,31,75,053, tests today 70,179.
