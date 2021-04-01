Maharashtra: 3,171 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 19 more fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's



Thane district has gone up to 3,19,011with the addition of 3,171 new cases of the disease,an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the viral infection also claimed the lives of 19 more people, pushing the death toll in the district rose to 6,469, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.03 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,81,641 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 88.29 per cent.

There are 30,901 active COVID-19 cases in Thane at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 50,148, while the death toll is 1,225, another official said.

