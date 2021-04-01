Global Covid-19 caseload tops 128.7 million: Johns Hopkins University

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Low turnout for the shot as six states vaccinate 17,000 on Sunday
Sanofi, GSK to provide 200 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine to global alliance
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
-
The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 128.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.81 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 128,791,500 and 2,814,899, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,459,483 and 552,038, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil follows in the second place with 12,748,747 cases and 321,515 fatalities.
The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,149,335), France (4,705,068), Russia (4,494,234), the UK (4,359,982), Italy (3,584,899), Turkey (3,317,182), Spain (3,284,353), Germany (2,829,221), Colombia (2,406,377), Argentina (2,348,821), Poland (2,321,717) and Mexico (2,232,910), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 201,623 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (162,468), the UK (126,955), Italy (109,346), Russia (97,219), France (95,798), Germany (76,459), Spain (75,459), Colombia (63,422), Iran (62,665), Argentina (55,858), Poland (53,045), South Africa (52,846) and Peru (52,008).
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU