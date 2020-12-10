Maharashtra: 562 fresh Covid-19 cases in Thane, 12 more fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in



Maharashtra's district has gone up to 2,34,347 with the addition of 562 new cases, an official said on Thursday.

Twelve more deaths due to have also been reported in the district, taking the toll to 5,778, he said.

Currently, there are 6,670 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,21,899 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.69 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.85 per cent.

The active cases constitute 2.85 per cent of the total cases reported so far in the district, the official said.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the district, Kalyan town has so far reported 55,244, followed by city-53,001, Navi Mumbai-49,289 and Mira Bhayander-24,648.

Among the fatalities, city has recorded 1,260, Kalyan-1,075, Navi Mumbai-1,005 and Mira Bhayander-765, the official said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 43,386 COVID-19 cases and 1,164 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.

