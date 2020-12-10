Maharashtra: 562 fresh Covid-19 cases in Thane, 12 more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
-
The COVID-19 tally in
Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,34,347 with the addition of 562 new cases, an official said on Thursday.
Twelve more deaths due to coronavirus have also been reported in the district, taking the toll to 5,778, he said.
Currently, there are 6,670 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,21,899 patients have recovered.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.69 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.85 per cent.
The active cases constitute 2.85 per cent of the total cases reported so far in the district, the official said.
Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the district, Kalyan town has so far reported 55,244, followed by Thane city-53,001, Navi Mumbai-49,289 and Mira Bhayander-24,648.
Among the fatalities, Thane city has recorded 1,260, Kalyan-1,075, Navi Mumbai-1,005 and Mira Bhayander-765, the official said.
The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 43,386 COVID-19 cases and 1,164 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU