Maharashtra adds 8,522 new Covid-19 cases, 15,356 recover; 187 die

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported
8,522 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 15,43,837, state health department said.
After reporting average 10,000 plus cases in recent past, the state on Sunday added 7,089 new infections.
With 187 deaths, the cumulative toll went up to 40,701, a health official said.
A total of 15,356 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,97,252.
With this the state now has 2,05,415 active cases.
The state has so far conducted 77,62,005 tests.
