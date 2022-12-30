Maharashtra Assembly progued, Budget session to start from February 27

-
-
The Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra was prorogued here on Friday as the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature came to an end.
The two-week session had started on December 19. Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's prorogation order, and said the Budget session will start in Mumbai from February 27, 2023.
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 19:28 IST
