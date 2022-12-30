Maharashtra Assembly progued, Budget session to start from February 27

The Legislative Assembly of was prorogued here on Friday as the winter session of the legislature came to an end.

The two-week session had started on December 19. Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's prorogation order, and said the Budget session will start in Mumbai from February 27, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)