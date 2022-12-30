JUST IN
Govt to launch Digital India Innovation Fund for startups: IT ministry
Maharashtra Assembly progued, Budget session to start from February 27

The two-week session had started on December 19. Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's prorogation order

Topics
Maharashtra | Shiv Sena | Maharashtra Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra was prorogued here on Friday as the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature came to an end.

The two-week session had started on December 19. Speaker Rahul Narwekar read out Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's prorogation order, and said the Budget session will start in Mumbai from February 27, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 19:28 IST

