Business Standard

Lakshadweep bars entry into 17 uninhabited isles citing security concerns

The Lakshadweep administration has prohibited entry into 17 of the total 36 islands citing national security and public safety concerns

Topics
Lakshadweep | National Security

Press Trust of India  |  Kavaratti 

Solomon Islands
Representative Image

The Lakshadweep administration has prohibited entry into 17 of the total 36 islands citing national security and public safety concerns.

The 17 are uninhabited isles of the Union Territory and permission for the entry from the sub-divisional magistrate is required.

The District Magistrate (DM) of Lakshadweep issued a proclamation under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in this regard.

The decision on the proclamation was taken on Wednesday to prevent terrorist or smuggling activities on the uninhabited islands which have temporary structures as houses of labourers who harvest coconuts.

The administration said there could be people among them involving in illegal, anti-social and anti-national activities, hence the decision.

"As there are temporary structures on some uninhabited islands for the purpose of housing labourers to harvest coconuts, it cannot be ruled out that along with these labourers there are persons who engage in illegal, anti-social and anti-national activities such as smuggling, seeking shelter or hideout for hiding weapons or narcotics," the order read.

Considering the possibility of terror groups or organisations attacking and vandalising important and key institutions of the country and crowded places, the order said, precautionary measures were necessary.

"To prevent fear and terror among the people through terrorism, violence and the possibility of anti-national, smuggling, illegal and anti-social activities as well as attacks on important military and para-military, industrial and religious places of the country, endangering public safety, I find it appropriate to prohibit entry without prior written permission in the 17 uninhabited islands of Lakshadweep," the DM said in the order.

It warned violators of punishment under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC which provides for a jail-term between one and six months or a fine.

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 19:06 IST

