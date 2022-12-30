JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt to launch Digital India Innovation Fund for startups: IT ministry

Chandrasekhar said the government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund that will support deeptech startups

Topics
IT ministry | Digital India | Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund that will support deeptech startups, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

The minister made these comments during his address to over 1,000 college students as part of the 'New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities program' at the Catholic Bishop House Campus, Thamarassery, Kerala, an official statement said.

Chandrasekhar said the government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund that will support deeptech startups.

The minister mentioned that PM's vision of New India is one with ample opportunities for every Indian to participate in the development process, with hardwork and skills as the only determinants of success.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 19:25 IST

