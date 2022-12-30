Govt to launch Digital India Innovation Fund for startups: IT ministry

-
ALSO READ
Sukesh Chandrasekhar: A jailed conman who never stopped duping people
Indian tech startups raise $6 billion in April-June quarter, Fintech rules
Big Tech games system many times: Chandrasekhar after Uber Files report
About 52 mn trained under digital literacy scheme: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
5G technology will transform every Indian's life, says MoS Chandrasekhar
-
The government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund that will support deeptech startups, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.
The minister made these comments during his address to over 1,000 college students as part of the 'New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities program' at the Catholic Bishop House Campus, Thamarassery, Kerala, an official statement said.
Chandrasekhar said the government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund that will support deeptech startups.
The minister mentioned that PM's vision of New India is one with ample opportunities for every Indian to participate in the development process, with hardwork and skills as the only determinants of success.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 19:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU