DMRC asked to keep extra vigil on 7 metro stations in view of farmers' stir

-
ALSO READ
Farmers' protest LIVE: SC refuses to entertain pleas on R-Day violence
Farmers' protest LIVE: Congress is doing 'khoon ki kheti', says Tomar
Farmers' protest LIVE: Sachin Pilot asks Centre to repeal agri laws
LIVE: Traffic movement normal in Delhi, no violence reported, says Police
LIVE: UP govt asks police officers to end farmers' protests in state
-
The Delhi Police has asked the DMRC to keep extra vigil on its seven metro stations and close them if needed in view of the farmers' protest against the three agri laws in front of Parliament from July 22, officials said on Sunday.
In its letter to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the Delhi Police has said the protesters may use metro to reach the New Delhi area since it is the most favoured form of conveyance in the national capital.
The seven metro stations are Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Udyog Bhawan.
The farmer unions have planned a protest near Parliament against the three agri laws from July 22.
"DCP, New Delhi district has requested to keep extra vigil at the seven metro stations as well as other stations which lies in the New Delhi area, and may be closed w.e.f 19.07.2021 onwards till the monsoon session is over, at very short notice to refrain the protestors from reaching Parliament via metro and avoid any untoward incident," the letter said.
A senior police officer said it is just on a precautionary basis and if required, only then the metro stations will be closed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU