Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold rally in Marathwada on June 8

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing a rally in the Marathwada region of the state on June 8 and its venue and other details are being worked out, his party Shiv Sena said on Friday.
Ahead of that event, CM Thackeray is scheduled to hold a rally on May 14 in Mumbai where he is expected to kick-start his party's campaign for the BMC polls.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is currently under an administrator as its elections, due early this year, have been postponed. Talking to reporters here, Shiv Sena MP and party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said besides the Mumbai rally, the chief minister will be address a public gathering in Marathwada in central Maharashtra. He will also hold a rally in Marathwada. It will take place on June 8 and details are being worked out," Raut said. Though the Sena MP did not indicate anything about the possible venue, a party leader said the rally is likely to be organized in Aurangabad. Raut was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of party spokespersons called by Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president. The meeting was held two days ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rally in Aurangabad on May 1. At the meeting, Chief Minister Thackeray spoke about his rally at BKC Ground scheduled for May 14. There were many points to be discussed about the event," Raut said. Asked about any plan by Shiv Sena leaders to visit Ayodhya after Raj Thackeray announced he will travel to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh in June, the Rajya Sabha member said there was no such plan as of now. Raut said, We are not guests in Ayodhya. We will plan and visit there once we decide. Sena leaders and workers have been there several times.
