EVMs pride of India, provides accurate and timely results: CEC Chandra

-
ALSO READ
Women's participation in elections has exceeded that of men: CEC Chandra
EC acts over EVM complaints, three UP officials removed from poll duty
EVMs were marked for training of officials for counting duty, clarifies EC
Delhi court issues show cause notice to police in Sushil Ansal case
All political parties want UP polls be held as per schedule: CEC
-
Sushil Chandra, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, said on Friday that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are the pride of the nation, which provide accurate and timely results, establishing their credibility ever since they were first put to use four decades back on pilot basis.
He also said that many countries across the world are eager to know how India delivers election results timely and accurately.
After inaugurating the newly-built Integrated Election Complex (IEC) at Bakhtawarpur in Delhi, Chandra said that so far, EVMs have been used in four parliamentary elections and 37 Assembly polls, and they have established their credibility due to their accuracy.
The CEC also said that the EVM is non-tamperable, and since it is a single chip programme sans any frequency, there is no question of hacking.
EVMs have proved their credibility in all the elections and the VVPAT audit trail introduced since the 2019 general elections has further established the trustworthiness of EVMs with no mismatch found in the votes cast in EVMs and counting of VVPAT slips.
Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said in his address that transparency, impartiality and perception are crucial in election management and thus following the SOPs and checklists for systematic storage, maintenance and movement of EVMs is vital to avoid any glitches.
--IANS
ams/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU