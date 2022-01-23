Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM Modi on his birth anniversary

JUST IN
Business Standard

Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 96th birth anniversary, PM Modi that he will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 96th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

A hardline Hindutva leader, Thackeray was born in 1926 and founded the Shiv Sena, which was a BJP ally for a long time before it severed ties in 2019. Thackeray died in 2012.

Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 23 2022. 09:45 IST

