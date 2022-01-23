Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM Modi on his birth anniversary

-
Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 96th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.
A hardline Hindutva leader, Thackeray was born in 1926 and founded the Shiv Sena, which was a BJP ally for a long time before it severed ties in 2019. Thackeray died in 2012.
Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.
