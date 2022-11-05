JUST IN
Over 50 lakh rural homes in West Bengal now get tap water: Mamata
Deal with fishermen in more humane way: Indian Navy to Lankan peers
Study finds how regular aspirin use can cause stomach bleeding
Tamil Nadu reports 119 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours
Cellulose based materials have environmental benefits over polymers: Study
2 of 8 cheetahs released in acclimatisation enclosure at Kuno National Park
Post-poll violence reported in Odisha's Dhamnagar; 3 injured, house burnt
SC to deliver verdict on Monday on pleas challenging Centre's 10% EWS quota
COP27: Need clarity on climate finance for developing countries, says India
69% Indian households struggle with financial insecurity, says survey
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UP CM lays foundation of hostel for nursing students of BRD Medical College
Fire in electrical metre room of highrise in Thane district; none hurt
Business Standard

Maharashtra Cong leader hurt in accident while going to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Maharashtra Congress Working President and former minister Arif Naseem Khan was injured in a road accident while proceeding from Hyderabad to Nanded to join the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', here on Saturday

Topics
Maharashtra | Indian National Congress

IANS  |  Nanded (Maharashtra) 

Maharashtra Congress Working President and former minister Arif Naseem Khan was injured in a road accident while proceeding from Hyderabad to Nanded to join the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', here on Saturday.

Khan is the in-charge of the Yatra in Nanded and the procession being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra border on Monday (November 7) here.

As Khan's SUV was approaching the Bhiloli toll plaza in Nanded, a speeding vehicle suddenly crashed into it, said Khan.

"The impact of the collision was so powerful that the entire front frame of my SUV was damaged. My driver sustained injuries and I have also been hurt in my right leg," said Khan.

Local residents rushed to the spot and helped Khan and other passengers with first aid kits, and later took them to a hospital for check up.

A Congress party worker of Bhiloli has filed a police complaint at Bhiloli Traffic Police Station demanding action against the other car driver for rash driving.

Senior AICC leader H.K. Patil, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra PCC President Nana Patole, former cabinet minister Balasaheb Thorat and others called Khan to enquire after his health and wished him a safe journey to Nanded.

Khan becomes the second senior state Congress functionary to be temporarily grounded in the past 3 days.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, veteran leader and ex-minister Nitin Raut was roughly pushed by a police officer in Hyderabad and he collapsed on the ground.

He sustained a hairline fracture and injuries above his right eye and was admitted to a local hospital.

Both Khan and Raut have said that despite the injuries, they will join Rahul Gandhi's BJY in the state with thousands of other supporters from Monday.

--IANS

qn/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 23:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU