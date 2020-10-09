Maharashtra coronavirus update: 2,039 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district

district reported 2,039 new



cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 3,01,392, a health official said on Thursday evening.

With 58 new fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,028, he added.

"Of the 2,039 cases, 798 were found in Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,52,200 patients so far. However, 805 patients were also discharged from city hospitals," the official said.

With 561 new cases, the caseload in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area stands at 82,503.

