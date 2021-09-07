Maharashtra coronavirus update: 3,898 new Covid-19 cases, 86 deaths

-
Maharashtra reported 3,898 new coronavirus infections and 86 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 64,93,698 and death toll to 1,37,897, a health department official said.
The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a slight uptick compared to Monday when the state had reported 3,626 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities. With 3,581 recovered patients discharged from hospitals, the total of recoveries climbed to 63,04,336. There are 3,06,524 people in home quarantine, 2,021 in institutional quarantine and 47,926 active patients. Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.08 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 5,51,59,364 with 1,59,889 samples tested since Monday evening. The districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha and Bhandara and municipal corporations of Dhule, Parbhani and Amravati did not report any fresh COVID-19 case on Tuesday. Ahmednagar district reported the highest 657 new infections, followed by Pune district with 424 new infections. Ahmednagar also reported the highest 18 fatalities among districts during the day. Among eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 1,483 new cases, followed by 776 cases in Mumbai region. Nashik region reported 767 new cases, Kolhapur 692, Latur 119, Akola 13, and Aurangabad and Nagpur regions reported 24 new cases each.
The highest 40 fatalities were also reported in Pune region, followed by 21 deaths in Nashik region. The Nagpur region did not report any fresh fatality.
Kolhapur region reported 15 deaths, Mumbai five, Latur and Akola regions two deaths each and Aurangabad region recorded one death. Mumbai city reported 349 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while Pune city reported 238 new cases and two fatalities.
Pune district has the highest 12,409 active cases. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 64,93,698, New cases- 3,898, Total deaths- 1,37,897, New deaths 86, Total recoveries- 63,04,336, Active cases- 47,926, Total tests conducted-5,51,59,364.
