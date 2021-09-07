Kerala registers 25,772 fresh Covid-19 cases, 189 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
How LDF's handling of three crises could shape the poll narrative in Kerala
Kerala election results 2021: LDF wins 97 seats, UDF 41; BJP draws a blank
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Kerala SSLC, HSC 2021: Timetable revised; know the full schedule
-
After recording 30,000 or more daily cases for several days, Kerala is seeing a gradual decrease in the fresh number of cases since last week and on Tuesday it reported 25,772 new COVID-19 infections pushing the caseload to 42,53,298.
On September 3, the state had reported 29,322 cases after reporting over 30,000 cases for several days and since then the numbers have gradually declined. With 189 deaths today, the total fatalities till date have reached 21,820, a state government release said. The test positivity rate (TPR) has also declined after it reached nearly 20 per cent several days ago. On Tuesday, the TPR was found to be 15.87 per cent after testing 1,62,428 samples in the last 24 hours, according to the release. With this, 3,26,70,564 samples have been tested till now. The bulletin also said that since Monday, 27,320 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 39,93,877 and the number of active cases to 2,37,045. Among the 14 districts of the state, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 3,194 cases followed by Malappuram (2,952), Kozhikode (2,669), Thrissur (2,557), Kollam (2,548), Palakkad (2,332), Kottayam (1,814), Thiruvananthapuram (1,686), Kannur (1,649), Alappuzha (1,435), Pathanamthitta (1,016) and Idukki (925). Of the new cases,125 were health workers, 133 from outside the state and 24,253 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,261 cases. There are currently 6,18,684 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,85,749 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,935 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU