Public advised to defer plans to visit Kerala till Oct-end: Karnataka govt

-
ALSO READ
Negative RT-PCR report must for entering Karnataka from Kerala, Maharashtra
EU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland
Karnataka caps gatherings at weddings to 100 amid Covid cases surge
Ireland registers maiden win over S Africa with 43-run victory in 2nd ODI
Ireland to impose mandatory quarantine on travellers from 16 countries
-
ln view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Kerala, Karnataka government on Tuesday advised public to defer their plans to visit the neighbouring state till the end of October, if there is no emergency or urgency, with a view to avoid third wave of COVID-19 and in larger interest of public health.
The government in an advisory has also advised all administrators or principals of the educational, nursing, paramedical institutions to instruct their wards who have not yet returned to Karnataka from Kerala, to defer or postpone their return till the end of October.
Similar advice has been given to all administrators or owners of hospitals, nursing homes, offices, hotels, factories, industries, etc.
The advisory signed by Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar, further asked the administrators or owners to advise their wards not to travel to Kerala till the end of October.
Noting that in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Kerala, special measures are already in place for arrivals from there, the state health department said, it has been observed that students and employees arriving from the neighbouring state though bringing negative RT-PCR reports, they are testing Covid positive during repeat tests and number of such cases are considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU