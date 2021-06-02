Maharashtra coronavirus update: Thane logs 514 new cases, 40 more deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's



district has reached 5,16,903 with the addition of 514 new cases of the infection, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

Besides, 40 more people succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in to 9,288, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.79 per cent.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,10,494, while the death toll has reached 2,083, another official said.

