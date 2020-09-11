Jharkhand coronavirus update: State reports 1,182 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload



rose to 58,079 on Friday as 1,182 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 517, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 15,447, while 42,115 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

The state has tested 18,975 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

