Maharashtra Covid-19: 418 new coronavirus cases in Thane, 12 more deaths

With the addition of 418 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,40,294, an official said on Sunday.
Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 12 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 10,904.
The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.01 per cent, he added.
Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.
