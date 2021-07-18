Assam reports 1,727 new Covid-19 cases, 23 more fatalities in past 24 hours

on Saturday reported 23



more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 4,984, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The caseload in the northeastern state mounted to 5,45,954 as 1,727 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

now has 17,431 active cases.

At least 2,495 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,22,192, it said.

The recovery rate among patients in the state stands at 95.65 per cent.

The 1,727 fresh cases, detected during the day, include 250 from Kamrup Metro, 172 from Golaghat, 119 from Jorhat and 114 from Lakhimpur.

The new cases were detected from 1,33,670 tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 1.29 per cent.

Of the fresh fatalities, three each were reported from Jorhat and Sivasagar, two each from Cachar, Golaghat and Sonitpur and one each from Barpeta, Bishwanath, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

Currently, the COVID death rate is at 0.91 per cent, and 1,347 coronavirus-positive patients have died in the state due to other ailments.

The state has conducted over 1.69 crore sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Altogether, 87,58,130 people have been inoculated with 15,26,108 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)