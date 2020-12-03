Maharashtra Covid-19: Thane reports 571 new cases, tally hits 230,071

The COVID-19 tally in Thane



district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,30,071 with the addition of 571 new cases, an official said on Thursday.

The number of deaths due to the viral infection in the district has reached 5,702 after 10 more people succumbed to it, he said.

Currently, there are 7,568 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,16,801 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.23 per cent, the mortality rate stands at 2.48 per cent, while the actives cases comprise 3.28 per cent of the total cases detected so far, the official said.

Out of the total cases, Kalyan town has reported the maximum number at 54,297, followed by city-51,623, Navi Mumbai-48,479 and Mira Bhayander-24,273, he said.

Among the fatalities, city has reported 1,240, Kalyan-1,062, Navi Mumbai-989 and Mira Bhayander-758, he said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has till now recorded42,918 COVID-19 cases and 1,157 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)