India's Covid-19 caseload breaches 9.5-million mark, 8.9 million recovered

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 95 lakh,while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89.73lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent,accordingto the Union data updated on Thursday.

The total cases mounted to 95,34,964 with 35,551 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,73,373 pushing the national recovery rate to94.11 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh.There are 4,22,943active infections in the country which comprises4.44per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh onNovember 20.

According to the ICMR,14,35,57,647 samples have been tested up to December 1 with11,11,698 samples being tested on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)