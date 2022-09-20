Maharashtra govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA after review

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta-Foxconn plant site in Gujarat to be finalised in 2 weeks: Official
Vedanta Group eyes $3.5-bn turnover from chip biz, one-third from exports
Stop kidding, get serious now: NCP's Sule to Maha CM on Vedanta-Foxconn row
Vedanta-Foxconn plant in Gujarat 'attack on Maharashtra's prestige': Sena
Vedanta-Foxconn demanded 'central govt alignment', Shinde's letter reveals
-
Amid a row over a Vedanta-Foxconn multi-billion project going to Gujarat, the Maharashtra government has after a review cleared 181 plots sanctioned by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for industrial projects.
The Eknath Shinde-led state government had asked the industry department to review 191 plots of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) which were sanctioned by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government after June 1 this year.
Out of these, 181 plots have been cleared and the remaining 10 are under review and a decision will be taken soon, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has been facing flak after Vedanta-Foxconn chose Gujarat to set up its multi-billion semiconductor plant.
Shinde, who led a revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership in August this year, was sworn in as the CM of Maharashtra on June 30 after the MVA government collapsed.
The CM on Saturday said the government has not given a stay on the allotment of industrial plots in the state.
"No such decision about a stay on the allotment of plots to industry has been taken. A review has been taken. The government is committed to take maximum service to the investors coming here, he had said in Aurangabad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 10:50 IST