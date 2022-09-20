JUST IN
Business Standard

Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 8 Indian fishermen near Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram

The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 8 Indian fishermen from near here, for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Tuesday

Topics
Tamil Nadu | sri lanka | Indian fishermen

Press Trust of India  |  Rameswaram (TN) 

People move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in Gujarat (Photo: Reuters)
Representative Image | Photo: Reuters

The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 8 Indian fishermen from near here, for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Tuesday.

The fishermen hailed from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu.

They were picked up by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in that country's waters between Mullaitheevu and Neduntheevu late on Monday, Fisheries officials said.

One boat was also detained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 09:53 IST

