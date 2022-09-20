Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 8 Indian fishermen near Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram

-
The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 8 Indian fishermen from near here, for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Tuesday.
The fishermen hailed from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu.
They were picked up by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in that country's waters between Mullaitheevu and Neduntheevu late on Monday, Fisheries officials said.
One boat was also detained.
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 09:53 IST