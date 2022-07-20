Maharashtra govt denies phone call access to jailed activist Navlakha

-
ALSO READ
Bombay HC rejects Gautam Navlakha's petition seeking house arrest
Asus launches ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Details here
Nothing phone (1) launch today: Livestream details, expected specs and more
Carl Pei's Nothing set to unveil its maiden smartphone phone (1) on July 12
Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation, says HM Amit Shah
-
The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it could not allow activist Gautam Navlakha to make phone calls from prison since he was facing charges of terrorism.
Navlakha is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
The state's counsel Sangeeta Shinde placed before a bench led by Justice Nitin Jamdar a resolution that the Maharashtra government had issued on March 25 this year imposing such prohibition.
As per the resolution signed by state Inspector General of Police, a coin box facility for inmates to make phone calls is available in prisons, including the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai, where Navlakha and others accused in the case are lodged as undertrials.
However, the resolution lists 10 categories of undertrials and convicts that cannot be granted access to the coin box facility. The first of these 10 categories is of those undertrials who face charges of terrorism or conspiring against the nation- state and the government.
As per the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) charge sheet filed in the Elgar Parishad case, Navlakha and his co-accused were part of a banned terrorist organisation or such outfits that acted as a "front" for banned organisations.
The charge sheet also claims that Navlakha and his co-accused conspired to "overthrow" the Union government.
Shinde submitted the resolution in response to Navlakha's appeal field through his counsel Yug Mohit Chaudhary, seeking that he be permitted to make phone and video calls while in prison.
He said in his plea that the video call (VC) facilities had been extended to all inmates during the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic protocol.
But, now that physical meetings have resumed in prisons across the state, the VC facility has been withdrawn, he said.
Navlakha said his partner was a senior citizen and lived in Delhi and it was not possible for her to visit him often in the prison.
Chaudhary also argued on Wednesday that denying phone call access to Navlakha was a breach of his fundamental right to life.
But, Shinde argued that the state prison manual only prescribed making available "reasonable facilities" for communication to inmates.
"What is the hurry in this matter anyway?" Shinde asked.
"He (Navlakha) has the option of writing letters and physical meetings are also allowed for all inmates," she said.
The HC will hear the matter further on August 2.
The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts.
The Pune police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.
The NIA later took over probe into the case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU