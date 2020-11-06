Maharashtra govt submits 12 names to governor for nomination to Council

-
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)
government on Friday submitted to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a list of 12 members to be nominated to the Legislative Council from his quota.
The list was submitted to the Governor at Raj Bhavan here by a delegation of MVA ministers consisting of Nawab Malik (NCP), Anil Parab (Shiv Sena) and Amit Deshmukh (Congress).
We have submitted the list of 12 nominees to be appointed by the Governor to him in a sealed envelope, along with a letter from Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) and the Cabinets resolution (approving their nomination), Parab told reporters after meeting Koshyari.
However, Parab did not disclose the names of the members whose nomination has been recommended to the Upper House through the Governors quota.
He said the chief ministers letter mentions requisite legal aspects and requests the Governor to appoint the nominees as per law.
"We have submitted the list fulfilling all the legal aspects, Parab said, when asked whether the members recommended by the cabinet fulfil legal criteria for to be nominated to the Council by the Governor.
The Transport Minister said that MVA leaders have full confidence that the Governor will soon declare the names.
The Maharashtra cabinet had discussed the proposal to recommend the names last week and its minutes were approved on Thursday.
The tenure of 12 MLCs nominated by the Governor had ended in June this year.
The Maharashtra Legislative Council has a total of 78 members.
The three-party MVA government is led by the Shiv Sena and the Congress and the NCP are the other two constituents of the ruling coalition.
