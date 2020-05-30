Maharashtra to announce Covid-19 relief package soon: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister on Friday said that the government will announce a package soon to deal with the situation arising out due to coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

"We will get to know about further plans for a lockdown of the Centre through the Prime Minister. I feel that the Prime Minister now will leave it on states because everything is shut for the last two-and-a-half-months. Schools, colleges, business and jobs are shut and hence, there is an today," Pawar said.

"We will have to find a way out from the crisis and hence, the state government will announce a package very soon. The state government will take a decision for that (package) very soon. There are different types of opinion about recent package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by Centre. Opinions about as to how much of it is actually going to benefit the people of different states directly," he added.





Speaking further, Pawar said, "Some people say these are only big numbers, daily wage workers whose situation is worst should be provided help. For that, we have also written some letters to the Centre with our demands. Even in the video conference meeting of all Chief Ministers with the Prime Minister, this issue was raised."

The Deputy Chief Minister said that there is a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in some areas of rural



"To control this disease and situation, various efforts are being taken, the Centre is doing it at their level, states and municipal corporations are doing it on their level. Positive cases were less in rural areas but recently people from urban parts are travelling to rural areas. Hence, a slight increase in the number of cases in some areas of rural is also seen. But even then, there is no need to worry if proper care is taken," Pawar stated.

Responding to a question on allegations of the instability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Pawar said, "There is no need to bring politics in this issue now. There is no need to think as to how some people think. We have given priority to work in order to bring people out safely from this (crisis) and keep them safe and that is how we are working for now.