JUST IN
NHM takes measures to improve maternal, child health in 34 Assam districts
15 killed, 40 injured as UP-bound bus with labourers rams into truck in MP
UP minister reviews preparations of 'Deepotsav' ahead of PM Modi's visit
Buyers splurge as Diwali shopping makes grand return after Covid lull
Goa CM Sawant urges citizens to promote local businesses this Diwali
Death toll in Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh rises to 5
Govt cheating farmers, MSP hike less than even inflation rate: Congress
Low-pressure area intensifies into depression, cyclone to be formed by Mon
2 out of 5 families to burst firecrackers in Delhi-NCR this Diwali: Survey
Cease broadcast activities, use Prasar Bharati route: Centre to states
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Congress, BJP want FIR to be registered against CPI(M) leaders: Swapna
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt to provide 75,000 jobs to youth in a year: Dy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Eknath Shinde-led government will provide 75,000 government jobs to youth in the state in the next one year.

Topics
Maharashtra government | jobs | Devendra Fadnavis

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Eknath Shinde-led government will provide 75,000 government jobs to youth in the state in the next one year.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of providing 10 lakh jobs to youth.

The prime minister had asked various government departments and ministries in June to recruit 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

Modi on Saturday distributed 75,000 appointment letters among government job aspirants and said the Centre is also working on multiple fronts to create maximum job opportunities for youngsters.

"Along with this initiative started by the prime minister, our government in Maharashtra under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to give government jobs to 75,000 youth in the state," Fadnavis said.

Of the 75,000 jobs, 18,000 vacancies will be in the police department and an advertisement for the same will be published in the next five to seven days, he said.

"We will provide 75,000 government jobs for the youth of the state in the next one year," the deputy chief minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra government

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 17:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU