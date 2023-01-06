JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra has more than 92 mn voters, special summary revision shows

Maharashtra has more than 92 million voters as per the special summary revision of the electoral rolls, a senior official has said

Topics
Maharashtra | Elections

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Elections, voters, Gujarat elections, Gujarat polls, Gujarat polls 2022, Voters
Voters show their inked fingers (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra has more than 9.02 crore voters as per the special summary revision of the electoral rolls, a senior official has said. The revised rolls were published on Thursday. As per the draft electoral rolls published on November 9, 2022, there were 8,98,42,301 voters. Subsequently, 9,21,453 voters were added while 4,77,953 names were deleted. Maharashtra, thus, has 9,02,85,801 voters as per the special summary revision, said Chief Electoral Officer of the state Shrikant Deshpande. "Voters who were to complete 18 years on January 1, 2023, have been included," he told reporters. Supplementary revisions or updating of the rolls will take place in April, July and October this year, Deshpande added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 14:01 IST

