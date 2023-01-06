Maharashtra has more than 92 mn voters, special summary revision shows

-
ALSO READ
Over 2,000 Bru community voters removed from Mizoram's electoral roll
'Clandestine approach' to add outsiders: Experts on J-K electoral rolls
J&K sees highest net increase of 772K voters in final electoral roll
J&K CEO clears air over 2.5 mn new voters statement at all-party meeting
EC to start campaign on linking Voter ID with Aadhaar from Aug 1: Deshpande
-
Maharashtra has more than 9.02 crore voters as per the special summary revision of the electoral rolls, a senior official has said. The revised rolls were published on Thursday. As per the draft electoral rolls published on November 9, 2022, there were 8,98,42,301 voters. Subsequently, 9,21,453 voters were added while 4,77,953 names were deleted. Maharashtra, thus, has 9,02,85,801 voters as per the special summary revision, said Chief Electoral Officer of the state Shrikant Deshpande. "Voters who were to complete 18 years on January 1, 2023, have been included," he told reporters. Supplementary revisions or updating of the rolls will take place in April, July and October this year, Deshpande added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 14:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU