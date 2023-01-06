Will stick to timelines, clear collegium recommendations: Govt tells SC

The Attorney General, R. Venkataramani, has told the that the Centre will adhere to the timeline and assured the bench at least 44 names shall be cleared by tomorrow itself.

"No system is a perfect system, it is ultimately run by humans. But the concern here is that you (govt) are creating an environment where meritorious people are withdrawing their consent to become judges." Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, who is part of the collegium, observed.

Expressing concern over delays in appt of judges, said it "cannot decide which judgment is in line with govt view or not...We stick to the law. Legislature can bring in new laws if it so wishes, but till the law holds, it must be followed."

The AG reassured the bench and said he is personally looking into the 104 recommendations from High Court collegiums pending with the Centre. And 44 of them will be cleared soon and forwarded to the collegium by Saturday, December 7, Live Law reported.

The bench further enquired about the status of 10 recommendations by the Supreme Court collegium, pending with the Centre. It pointed out that two of those recommendations have been pending since October 2021.

Justice Kaul said that "When you (govt) say the collegium drops so many names, it shows consultation, scrutiny...we also look into various aspects..."

Kaul further referred to Justice Krishna Iyer and his contribution to the Indian judiciary and said, "see where he came from" (he was a state minister and a politician).

"When we become judges we do our duty irrespective of political considerations at all," Justice Kaul asserted.