JUST IN
Personal data: All you need to know about data localisation rules in India
Cold wave, dense fog puts North India on red alert: What you should know
Joshimath land subsidence: Admin launches rescue, rehabilitation ops
Private trainer aircraft crashes into temple in MP's Rewa, pilot dead
Bad weather hits operations in northern, central India; flights delayed
China seeks to minimise Covid-19 risk during Lunar New Year travel rush
Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees C
Delhi, Bengaluru among 10 best-performing airports globally in 2022: Cirium
Delhi's Kanjhawala horror: What we know so far in the hit-and-run case
Air India accused apologised to victim, asked her not to complain: FIR
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Personal data: All you need to know about data localisation rules in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Will stick to timelines, clear collegium recommendations: Govt tells SC

The AG reassured the bench and said he is personally looking into the 104 recommendations from High Court collegiums pending with the Centre

Topics
Supreme Court | Attorney General | government of India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Attorney General, R. Venkataramani, has told the Supreme Court that the Centre will adhere to the timeline and assured the bench at least 44 names shall be cleared by tomorrow itself.

"No system is a perfect system, it is ultimately run by humans. But the concern here is that you (govt) are creating an environment where meritorious people are withdrawing their consent to become judges." Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, who is part of the collegium, observed.

Expressing concern over delays in appt of judges, Supreme Court said it "cannot decide which judgment is in line with govt view or not...We stick to the law. Legislature can bring in new laws if it so wishes, but till the law holds, it must be followed."

The AG reassured the bench and said he is personally looking into the 104 recommendations from High Court collegiums pending with the Centre. And 44 of them will be cleared soon and forwarded to the Supreme Court collegium by Saturday, December 7, Live Law reported.

The bench further enquired about the status of 10 recommendations by the Supreme Court collegium, pending with the Centre. It pointed out that two of those recommendations have been pending since October 2021.

Justice Kaul said that "When you (govt) say the collegium drops so many names, it shows consultation, scrutiny...we also look into various aspects..."

Kaul further referred to Justice Krishna Iyer and his contribution to the Indian judiciary and said, "see where he came from" (he was a state minister and a politician).

"When we become judges we do our duty irrespective of political considerations at all," Justice Kaul asserted.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 13:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU