JUST IN
Delhi HC reserves order on Reliance Infra arm's plea against DMRC
Aditya Birla Group to set up law school at BITS Pilani Mumbai campus
Madhya Pradesh's peak power demand in April-May may touch 13,800 MW
Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves New Sports Policy 2023 encourage athletes
Australian govt will provide safe environment to Indian people: Prez Murmu
US House votes to declassify information about origins of Covid-19
India, US to examine CEO forum recommendations to boost economic ties
Defence Ministry inks contract with HAL to procure 6 Dornier aircraft
West Bengal accounts for 38% of adenovirus cases in country: Survey
Facebook parent Meta building a Twitter-like social media application
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi HC reserves order on Reliance Infra arm's plea against DMRC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maharashtra Medical Equipment Purchase Authority established: Sawant

A bill for the establishment of the authority was passed by both Houses of the state legislature in the ongoing Budget session

Topics
Maharashtra | healthcare | Medical device industry

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

doctors day
Representative Image

The Maharashtra Medical Equipment Purchase Authority has been established to enable government purchases of medical equipment and medicines through a single body, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said on Friday.

The Health Department will also work to give a new lease of life to the state-run Haffkine Institute whose primary job is vaccine development and manufacturing, he said in a statement.

A bill for the establishment of the authority was passed by both Houses of the state legislature in the ongoing Budget session.

Until now every government department purchased necessary medical equipment and medicines separately, often at varying rates.

Purchases of medicines, medical equipment, sonography machines, dialysis machines, ventilators, CT scan machines and furniture could be now made through this authority. Even the Union government and other states can make purchases through it.

The authority will be chaired by the chief minister while the health minister, medical education minister and food and drugs minister will be its vice-chairpersons, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 21:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU