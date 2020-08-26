Maharashtra: Raigad building collapse death toll reaches 13

A four-year-old boy and a 60- year-old woman were rescued on Tuesday from the rubble of a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Raigad district which collapsed on the previous evening.

The death toll in the tragedy at Mahad town, 170 km from Mumbai, reached 13 with recovery of 12 bodies on Tuesday, officials said.

At least three more persons were missing, they added.

The dead include the rescued boy's 30-year-old mother and two sisters, aged seven and two years, police said.

A man died of cardiac arrest on Monday night after he was hit by a stone from the falling building, police said.

The dead - five men and five women - include two teenagers, police said.

So far nine persons have been rescued. They are undergoing treatment.

Tareq Garden, the five-storey building, collapsed on Monday evening.

Police on Tuesday registered an offence against five persons, including builder and architect.

The offence was registered against builder Farooq Kazi, RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne and architect Gaurav Shah under sections 304 (culpable homicide), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, a police official said.

