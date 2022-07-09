Maharashtra reports 2,760 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 18,672

on Saturday recorded 2,760 new cases and five pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 80,01,433, and reached 1,47,976. As many as 2,939 patients recovered, taking the tally of recoveries to 78,34,785.

The recovery rate in is 97.92 per cent, and case fatality rate 1.84 per cent. There are 18,672 active cases in the state now.

The total of tests carried out in the state rose to 8,23,45,327 with 41,115 samples tested on Saturday. State capital Mumbai reported 499 cases but no deaths. A death each was reported in Raigad district and the Kalyan-Dombivali urban conglomerate near Mumbai.

Nashik division reported 162 cases and two deaths, while Pune division reported 1,070 cases and one death. Kolhapur division reported 64 cases, Aurangabad division 187 cases, Latur division 66, Akola division 105 and Nagpur division 201 new cases.

figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 2,760, New Deaths 5, New recoveries 2,939, New tests 41, 115, Active cases 18,672.

