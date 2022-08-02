Maharashtra records 1,886 Covid cases, five deaths; active tally at 12,583

on Tuesday recorded 1,886 new cases and five pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 80,50,171, and reached 1,48,110.

On Monday, the state had recorded 830 new cases and one death. It has been seen that the number of cases drops on Mondays as fewer samples are tested over the weekend.

In 24 hours till Monday evening, 18,775 tests were conducted, while 34,083 samples were tested in last 24 hours.

State capital Mumbai recorded 329 new cases on Tuesday.

Nashik district recorded 93 cases.

The municipal corporations of Thane, Vasai-Virar and the districts of Buldhana, Beed and Ahmednagar recorded one death each.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

There are 12,583 active cases in now.

With 2,106 patients recovering from infection since previous evening, the total of recovered patients rose to 78,89,478.

The recovery rate in the state is 98 per cent.

So far 8,32,41,227 samples have been tested in .

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 1,886; New deaths: five; Active cases: 12,583; New tests: 34,083.

