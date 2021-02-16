Maharashtra records 29,884 inoculations on first day of second round

-
A total of 29,884 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated on the first day of the the second round of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra, as per the state Health department.
In Mumbai, only 71 healthcare workers turned up to take the second dose of vaccine on Monday while 1,522 healthcare workers and 3,610 frontline workers (total 5,132) received the first dose, it said.
With the addition of 29,884 beneficiaries, the total number of inoculations in Maharashtra since the rollout of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 has reached 7,13,672, a statement said.
Out of these 29,884beneficiaries, who received the shots at 766 vaccination centres till 8:30 PM on Monday, 25,205healthcare and frontline workers were administered the first dose of the vaccine while 4,679 healthcare workers received the second dose, it said.
The department said 9,556 of the 25,205 beneficiaries inoculated on Monday were healthcare workersand 15,649 were frontline workers.
In Ahmednagar, 479 healthcare workers and frontline workers took the first dose of vaccine while none turned up for the second dose, it said.
The second dose of COVID-19 vaccine has to be taken after 28 days of receiving the first shot.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally stood at 20,67,643 on Monday while the death toll is 51,522, as per the state government.
The state is left with 36,201 active cases while 19,78,708 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection so far.
