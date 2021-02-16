Maharashtra: Thane sees 285 new coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hrs

-
The COVID-19 tally in Thane
district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,58,030 with the addition of 285 fresh cases, an official said on Tuesday.
Besides these new cases reported on Monday, one more person died of COVID-19, raising the overall toll in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to 6,203, he said.
The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district now stands at 2.41 per cent, the official said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 3,290.
So far, 2,48,537 patients have recovered from the viral infection in the district, taking the recovery rate to 96.32 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,538, while the death toll reached 1,202, a district official said.
