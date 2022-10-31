Tamil Nadu reports 152 new Covid cases, active tally declines to 1,602

-
-
Tamil Nadu reported 152 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 35,92,043.
With no fatalities, the death toll continued to remain at 38,048 today.
The active cases declined to 1,602 from 1,732 on Sunday, a bulletin from the health department said.
As many as 282 patients were discharged following treatment today, taking the net recoveries to 35,52,393.
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 21:52 IST
