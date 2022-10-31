JUST IN
Delhi records second-best air quality in October since 2015: CPCB data
More than 40% consumers did not opt for power subsidy, says Delhi govt
India donates $2.5 mn for education, healthcare of Palestinian refugees
UP to be data centre hub, Rs 20,000-crore investment target met: CM Yogi
PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Gujarat's Morbi bridge disaster
What is a suspension bridge? What possibly led to Morbi bridge collapse?
Kerala govt enhances retirement age of state PSU employees to 60
BMC announces 10% water supply cut in Mumbai from November 1 to 10
Pleas on CAA: SC grants time to Assam, Tripura; fixes Dec 6 for hearing
Four Oreva group staffers among nine held for Morbi bridge collapse
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details
Uttar Pradesh plans to woo UK, France and Singapore for investor meet
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu reports 152 new Covid cases, active tally declines to 1,602

Tamil Nadu reported 152 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 35,92,043.

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Delta variant of coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Tamil Nadu reported 152 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 35,92,043.

With no fatalities, the death toll continued to remain at 38,048 today.

The active cases declined to 1,602 from 1,732 on Sunday, a bulletin from the health department said.

As many as 282 patients were discharged following treatment today, taking the net recoveries to 35,52,393.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 21:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU