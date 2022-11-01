JUST IN
Business Standard

Thane records 43 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active tally at 300

As many as 43 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 746,733, a health official said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Photo: Reuters

As many as 43 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,46,733, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 300 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,965, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,35,174.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:54 IST

