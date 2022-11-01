Thane records 43 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active tally at 300

As many as 43 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's district, taking the tally of infections to 7,46,733, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 300 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The in the district remained unchanged at 11,965, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,35,174.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)