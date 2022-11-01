Thane records 43 new Covid-19 infections in a day; active tally at 300

-
-
As many as 43 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,46,733, a health official said on Tuesday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 300 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,965, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,35,174.
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:54 IST
