JUST IN
PM Modi to visit Tripura on Oct 27 to 'rejuvenate' BJP ahead of polls
DE&I in India Inc: Sexual harassment complaints below pre-pandemic levels
Seven killed as helicopter ferrying pilgrims crashes near Kedarnath
Complain to CMO if anyone demands money using my name, says Goa CM Sawant
India's pension system shows marginal improvement in global ranking: Report
Pakistan likely to pull out of ODI WC if India do not travel for Asia Cup
Godrej & Boyce creating hurdles for bullet train project: Maha govt to HC
Govt says Global Hunger Index exaggerates measure of hunger: Report
Delhi: PM Modi urges Interpol to speed up Red Corner Notices' process
IRCTC scam case: Delhi court refuses to cancel bail of Tejashwi Yadav
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
PM Modi to visit Tripura on Oct 27 to 'rejuvenate' BJP ahead of polls
Business Standard

Maharashtra records 358 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 2,788

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 358 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 8,128,258 and the toll to 148,374, a health department official said

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 358 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 81,28,258 and the toll to 1,48,374, a health department official said.

With 370 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries reached 79,77,096, the official said.

As per a bulletin from the health department, the state is now left with 2,788 active cases.

Mumbai recorded 128 fresh cases.

Both the fatalities were reported from Nagpur city and district.

Maharashtra's (COVID-19) fatality rate now stands at 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.14 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 14,475 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the state to 79,76,726, it said.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 81.28,258, new cases 359, death toll 1,48,374, recoveries 79,77,096, active cases 2,788, number of tests so far 79,76,726.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 21:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU