Maharashtra records 358 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 2,788

-
ALSO READ
Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750
Maharashtra sees 1,832 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 11,641
Maharashtra sees 462 new Covid-19 cases, 0 death; active tally 2,818
Maharashta records 475 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 2,605
Maharashtra logs 366 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 2,310
-
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 358 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 81,28,258 and the toll to 1,48,374, a health department official said.
With 370 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries reached 79,77,096, the official said.
As per a bulletin from the health department, the state is now left with 2,788 active cases.
Mumbai recorded 128 fresh cases.
Both the fatalities were reported from Nagpur city and district.
Maharashtra's (COVID-19) fatality rate now stands at 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.14 per cent, the bulletin said.
A total of 14,475 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the state to 79,76,726, it said.
Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 81.28,258, new cases 359, death toll 1,48,374, recoveries 79,77,096, active cases 2,788, number of tests so far 79,76,726.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 21:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU